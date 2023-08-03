David J. Gaubatz
CLEAR LAKE - David J. Gaubatz, 61, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 29, 2023, after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma.
Mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 North Adams, Mason City, IA with Rev. Neil Manternach, celebrant. He will be laid to rest at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation and public viewing will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 4, 2023 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 Third St. NE, Mason City, IA.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com