David Head

December 21, 1960 - January 26, 2020

David Head, 59, of Charles City, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.

Funeral service for David Head will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Amazing Grace Church in Charles City with Reverend Samuel Rambo officiating. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home and continue one hour before the service on Saturday at the church.

David Brian Head, the son of Charles Corrance I and Kathryn (Oudekerk) Head, was born on December 21, 1960 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. David had a love for all things automotive. He enjoyed watching car shows on TV, collecting hot wheels, and knew the model of a classic car by name. He enjoyed being outside doing yard work, walking, riding his bike, and fishing. David loved listening to a variety of music and enjoyed cleaning house, especially sweeping dust under the rug. He will be missed by his family for his humor and telling jokes.