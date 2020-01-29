David Head
December 21, 1960 - January 26, 2020
David Head, 59, of Charles City, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.
Funeral service for David Head will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Amazing Grace Church in Charles City with Reverend Samuel Rambo officiating. Burial will be at Sunnyside Memory Gardens in rural Charles City.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home and continue one hour before the service on Saturday at the church.
David Brian Head, the son of Charles Corrance I and Kathryn (Oudekerk) Head, was born on December 21, 1960 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. David had a love for all things automotive. He enjoyed watching car shows on TV, collecting hot wheels, and knew the model of a classic car by name. He enjoyed being outside doing yard work, walking, riding his bike, and fishing. David loved listening to a variety of music and enjoyed cleaning house, especially sweeping dust under the rug. He will be missed by his family for his humor and telling jokes.
Living family members include his mother, Kathryn; sister, Shelley (William) High Bear; brother, Steven (Jessica) Head; nieces and nephews: Ashley, Jared, Jordan, Dwight, and Sarah Watkins, Scott Head, Charles Gene Head II, Margaret Mae Head, Brent Foster, Michael Foster, Chloe (Rae) Litche, and Jason (Crystal) Head; aunt, Barb Oudekerk; cousins: Julie (Sunny) Myers, Kim (Larry) Gibbs, Jim Oudekerk, and Diane Bell; along with many more family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; maternal grandparents, Glendora (Schmidt) and Harm Oudekerk; paternal grandparents, Guerdon and Margaret (Corrance) Head; sister, Kathleen Head; and uncle, Don Oudekerk.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
1205 South Main Street
Charles City , IA 50616
10:30AM
2670 195th Street
Charles City, Iowa 50616
