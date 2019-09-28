David Eugene Austin
December 9, 1956 - September 26, 2019
David Eugene Austin, 62, of Mason City passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Mason City.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 3:30 pm at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.
Visitation will be held Saturday afternoon, September 28, 2019, from 1:00 pm until 3:30 pm.
Dave was born December 9, 1956, in Mason City the son of John and Joan (Nack) Austin. He attended Mason City High School. Following high school he began working for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad, later known as Union Pacific. Dave would work for the railroad for over 40 years.
On July 31, 1976 Dave united to his high school sweet heart, Susan Marie Kraft. Together they would be blessed with the arrival of a son and daughter, Bob and Rachel. In earlier years Dave spent his free time enjoying the outdoors, boating, motorcycle trips, and spending time with family friends. He was always happy to be in front of his grill, telling stories and sharing laughs.
In 1996 David and Sue experienced the loss of their daughter, Rachel, during a medical procedure. The family grew closer through this trying time which led to Susan's own battle with cancer. Susan lost her battle with cancer in 2000, this devastating loss brought Bob and Dave even closer in their relationship.
On June 14, 2002 Dave met Mary Miller through a family member, after a few failed attempts of meeting. The two were soon inseparable and were united in marriage on May 3, 2003 in Nashua at The Little Brown Church. The couple enjoyed motorcycle trips to Colorado and entertaining family and friends. Dave also welcomed Mary's daughter, Chennell, into his life and soon became a father figure to her.
Dave was known for always being able to lighten up a room, no matter the situation. He made people feel comfortable and at ease with his contagious smile, never ending jokes, and witty banter.
His greatest joy in life was found in becoming a grandfather. He cherished times spent with his grandkids whether it be spent fishing, talking, or building things together.
Those that live on for him are his wife; Mary (Miller) Austin; children: Bob (Christin) Austin and Chennell Monson; siblings: Roger Austin and Shelly (Austin) Van Ness; grandchildren: Dalton, Faith, Londyn, and Lola Austin, and Geoffery and Nickolas Miller; as well as many nieces, nephew and extended family. He is also survived by Mary's children, Michael and Heather Miller and their children.
Dave is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sue; daughter, Rachel; siblings: Catherine DeRoos, Teresa Lugar, and Karen Austin; as well as an uncle, Roger Austin.
Dave gave in death as he did in life, and will continue helping others by giving the gift of tissue donation.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
To send flowers to the family of David Austin, please visit Tribute Store.
