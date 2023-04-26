David Edward Judge

December 2, 1962-April 18, 2023

David Edward Judge passed away peacefully on April 18, 2023 — after a long, brave fight with kidney disease — knowing he was deeply loved by his family.

He was 60 years young.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday April 30, 2023, at 3:00 PM at Walden Place, 2423 Walden Road, Iowa City. A funeral and burial will take place on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at the Elma Iowa United Methodist Church.

David was a true gentle giant, known for his love of plants, flowers, birds, ocean life, and, indeed, all things under (and beyond) the sun. He had a lust for life and an appreciation of all things beautiful. In addition to nature and landscapes, Dave loved pottery, art, jewelry, good food, and people. He was a lifelong learner with an interest in people, art fairs, craft shows, and museums.

Born Dec. 2, 1962, he spent his childhood exploring the ocean shores and redwood forests surrounding San Francisco with his four siblings. Trips to the mountains and waters of the Pacific Northwest nurtured a lifelong love of nature.

After moving to Iowa in 1977, he grew to love the prairies, flowers, and wildlife of the Midwest, graduating from Mason City High School in 1981 and from North Iowa Community College, with a degree in horticulture and landscaping in 1983. He was a longtime employee at Systems Unlimited (direct-care professional), Goodwill (job coach), and Mercy Hospital (housekeeping) in Iowa City.

Dave was green before green was cool. A pioneer on many fronts, he joined the Environmental Defense Fund decades ago and was committed to its work on climate change, ecosystem restoration, oceans, and human health. He loved Jacques Cousteau and all aquatic creatures great and small.

Dave battled kidney disease half his life, but it never interfered with his capacity to love. He had total renal failure in 2003, and underwent a successful kidney transplant with his brother Mike at the age of 39, which gave him 20 more years with us, the past six back on dialysis and suffering its often-brutal side effects.

If Dave had a theme song, it was “He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother,” written by Bob Russell and Bobby Scott and first recorded in 1969 by Kelly Gordon and later made famous by The Hollies. He was known to break out singing the first verse, without warning, in his silly, signature vibrato: “The road is loooooong, with a maaanyyy a wiiiindinnng tuuuuurnnnn! ”

A brother to all, our sweet David will be deeply mourned and greatly missed.

He is survived by his mother, June Judge of Iowa City and his step-mother, Mary Lou Poettgen Judge of Laguna Hills, CA. He is also lovingly remembered by his sister Katherine Judge (Nick McNamara) of Madison, WI; his brother Michael Judge (Masae Yoshino) of Iowa City; and his many nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews. David was preceded in death by his father Thomas E. Judge; two brothers: Steven Thomas Judge and John Dinsmore Judge; and sister-in-law Diane Marie Judge.

In lieu of flowers and in honor of Dave's lifelong love of nature, please consider a donation in David's memory to The Nature Conservancy in Iowa, 505 5th Avenue, Suite 630, Des Moines, IA 50309. Phone: 515-244-5044. Email: iowa@tnc.org.

His full obituary can be read at www.lensingfuneral.com.