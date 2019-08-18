February 25, 1941-August 11, 2019
NORTHWOOD --- David E. Peterson, 77, of Northwood passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester.
A funeral service will be held 1:30 pm Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 308 4th Ave, Grafton, IA 50440 with Rev. Barbara Wills of Peace Lutheran Church in Northwood officiating. Burial will be at a later date.
Visitation and public viewing will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave S., Northwood, IA 50459. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
David's full obituary can be found at ColonialChapels.com.
Those left to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 55 years, Geraldine; his sons, Eric (Lise) Peterson of Stavanger, Norway and Chris (Dee) Peterson of Centennial, CO; grandchildren, Julian and Aurora Peterson, Stavanger, Norway and Cassidy (Katrina) Curtis of Littleton, CO; his sisters, Corinne Grove of Phoenix, AZ and Connie (Jesse Oxendine) Peterson of Anchorage, AK; as well as many extended family members and numerous friends made over the years.
Those welcoming him into heaven are his parents, Elmer and Cora; and a brother, Dennis Peterson.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459 (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com
