January 28, 1960 - June 17, 2020
MASON CITY -- David E. Movick, 60, formerly of Mason City & Lake Mills, passed away Wednesday at the care center in Neosho, MO.
David is survived by his parents, Arlo and Shirly Movick of Mason City. Siblings Debra Lucas of Winterset, IA; Michael Movick of Des Moines, IA; Jeffrey Movick of Mason City, IA and Anne Miner of Pineville, MO. Also surviving are children Teresa Anderson, Rachael Movick, Summer Hughes and Tanner Movick.
David was cremated and memorial services will be held at a later date.
