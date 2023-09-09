David E. Funkhouser "Dave"

Nov. 11, 1941 - Sept. 1, 2023

David E. Funkhouser "Dave" passed away peacefully in his home on September 1, 2023, at the age of 81.

Dave was, above all else, a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather, who took advantage of each of his days on Earth, many of which were spent with family and friends, golfing, hunting, or fishing, and almost of all of which were blessed by his amazing sense of humor and balanced perspective.

But, before his journey ended, it started in Fort Madison, IA, when he was born to Floyd and Nellie (Short) Funkhouser on November 11, 1941 – Armistice Day. Upon graduating from Fort Madison High School in 1959, he was hired for the Summer as a brakeman by the Santa Fe Railroad to work on freight trains and passenger trains. He would be laid off at the end of each summer and attended the University of Iowa in between each railway stint. He graduated with a B.B.A degree from the University of Iowa in 1964 and enrolled in law school, also at the University of Iowa. Just as he did during his undergraduate studies, Dave worked his way through law school, and graduated in the Spring of 1967.

Following law school, he was chosen as a law clerk for one year by the Honorable M.L. Mason of the Iowa Supreme Court, who lived in Mason City, IA. Justice Mason was a wonderful role model and mentor and, together, they worked seven days a week, only taking time out for church. At the conclusion of his clerkship, Dave joined a Mason City law firm which ultimately became Brown, Kinsey, Funkhouser and Lander, where he practiced law for 43 years, primarily in trial practice.

During his clerkship year, he met Michaela "Mickey" Lannon on a blind date arranged by her sisters. It was a perfect match and they married on June 28, 1969, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City in front of family and friends.

Early in his career, Dave got involved in his community and numerous legal organizations. He chaired the Mason City Civil Service Commission and later also served as President of both the Mason City Country Club and the Mason City Library Board of Trustees. He later served on numerous committees of the Iowa State Bar Association, was elected to its Board of Governors, and ultimately ascended to serve as President in 1988. During that same year, he was elected as President of the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers and, later, became a Fellow in the American College of Trial Lawyers. Dave also proudly served as the Iowa State Delegate to the American Bar Association House of Delegates for nine years and later served on the Board of the ABA for three years. He was also appointed by the Iowa Supreme Court to the Commission on Continuing Education, the Commission on Judicial Conduct, and the Task Force on Equality in the Courts. In 2002, Dave received the highest honor the Iowa State Bar Association bestows on any attorney - the Award of Merit. It is awarded annually to one member of the ISBA in recognition of their high standard of professionalism and outstanding service to their community and to the legal profession.

Dave was also an avid outdoorsman. He loved duck hunting, wild turkey hunting, skiing, backpacking in the mountains, camping, playing golf, and playing cards – poker, cribbage, and bridge being his favorite. His passion for the outdoors was shared with his children, primarily his son, and they shared many great times together in the outdoors, particularly in the duck blind with family and friends, the passion for which has now spread to his son's friends and grandchildren.

Dave always opined how lucky he was and thankful to have found a career he found so satisfying, to have been part of a firm whose partners and staff were so respectful and supportive of each other, and for the leadership opportunities he was given. Dave exemplified what a model attorney should strive to be and was eternally selfless.

Nonetheless, all his accolades and satisfaction with his career were outweighed by the great good fortune he felt for having Mickey in his life and the pride he had for their three children and seven grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, sister Joyce, and brother Joe. He is survived by his wife, Mickey; daughter, Stacy (Matt) Heinselman and their son, Scott and daughter, Haley, daughter, Shelby (Ryan) Klinkenborg and their sons, Cael and Colin, and son, David E. Funkhouser III (Alicia) and their sons, David IV and Jackson and daughter, Cayla.

The family would like to thank Dave's Hospice team who took such loving and compassionate care of him during the last stage of his life and allowed him to remain comfortably at home.

A Funeral Mass will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with Dave's brother-in-law, Fr. Timothy Lannon, SJ as Celebrant.

A Celebration of Life will follow at the Music Man Square, 308 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to 43 North Iowa (formally NIVC), MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, or a charity of your choice.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com