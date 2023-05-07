David E. Edwards

December 26, 1955-April 23, 2023

David E. Edwards was born December 26, 1955, in Mason City, Iowa, to Hubert and Catherine Edwards. He passed away on Sunday April 23, 2023, in Oklahoma City, OK

After the passing of his Mom, David relocated to Ardmore, OK to be close to his family. He took a job with Mikes Pool and Spa in the summer of 1998 where he stayed for 25 years until his passing.

David was an old soul that loved everyone. He was an avid rock-n-roller, going to every concert he could from OKC to Dallas. He was also a professional wresting fan, attending as many events as possible.

You would always find him with a book in hand, the Ardmore Library knew him well.

He was a true soap opera addict of "The and the Restless" and "Bold and the Beautiful" knowing each character, he thought personally.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his aunt and uncle Don and Donna Lenning, cousins he grew up with, Barbara Bonner Wells, Jim Bonner, Lisa Lenning Wright, Jody Lenning Jobe, Kay Brooks, Tim, Dan and Rick Lenning and his best friend and boss, Melissa Mann Conway. David was cremated.