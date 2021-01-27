David Duane Hopper

Dave retired from the business in 2015 due to health reasons and at that time his son, David and wife (Mary) moved to the farm and took over the business. One of the family's best memories was their annual summer vacations to Hiawatha Beach Resort at Leech Lake where the family has gone for over 40 years. He was loved by and especially proud of his family. One of his favorite things in life was watching his grandchildren's activities. He will be remembered most for his gentle and kind spirit. He was a man of few words and had a heart of gold.