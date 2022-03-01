David “Dave” LeRoy Randall

October 10, 1943-February 22, 2022

OSAGE-David “Dave” LeRoy Randall was born October 10, 1943, and after a brief battle with cancer, passed away at the age of 78 on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, in the Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage, Iowa. He was surrounded by the people who he loved the most, his family.

A funeral service for Dave Randall will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Rock Creek Lutheran Church in rural Osage, Iowa with Rev. Dr. Sarah Nye officiating . Burial will be at the Osage Cemetery with a lunch to follow at the VFW in Osage.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at Rock Creek Lutheran Church in rural Osage, Iowa and will continue one hour before the service at the church on Monday.

Dave was born in Osage, Iowa to Roy and Minnie (Fistler) Randall, and was the youngest of nine children. Dave went to school in Osage and then joined his family business, Randall Construction. He married Dorothy Haberkorn on August 27, 1960, in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Together they had four children, David, Danny, Debra, and Darrell. He spent his life dedicated to the things he loved the most, his family, his love for construction and wrestling.

The stories he shared while growing up with his family and friends were priceless. It was in his early teens his love for wrestling grew, and he became a state champ for Osage in 1960. He loved watching his sons, grandsons, and nephews continue the wrestling tradition. Dave was an avid follower of college wrestling specifically the Iowa Hawkeyes. He has not missed the NCAA National Championship for the past 30 years.

Randall Construction is a fifth-generation masonry construction business which started in the early 1900's and not a day went by Dave didn't instill in those that worked with him and his family the importance of hard work and integrity. He would tell anyone “This isn't work because I love what I get to do every day”. He was very proud of his sons and grandsons who have worked for him over the years, and he had a chance to show them his gifted skills.

His family meant everything to Dave and was always there for you no matter who you were. He thrived on those times he could have family gatherings. Especially important were our extended Randall family campouts and Randall Christmases. Being there for anyone at any time just wasn't an option for him and he never gave up on anyone. He made an impact to those he met.

He was a loving husband to Dorothy for 61 years. He was a proud father to four children, David (Lori) Randall (Osage), Danny (Laura) Randall (Osage); Deb (Lon) Gretillat (Clear Lake), Darrell (Staci) Randall, (Johnston). His greatest joy was his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Joshua (Olivia) Randall, Ryan (Kelsey) Randall, Thomas (Kloe) Randall, Tyler (Alyssa) Randall, Molly (Kenny) Brown, Katey Randall, Jonathan, Bryan and Megan Schmidt, Tera (Ryan) Friederich, Tiffany (Cody) Weaver, Tabitha (Andrew) Jermeland, Lonora and Melonie Gretillat, Jacob, Cameron, Trey and Marissa Randall. Great-grandchildren are Paul, Marie, Reagan, Quinn, Bren, Turner, Palmer, Desiree, Drew and Jace. He is survived by his sisters, who include Doris (Dale) Erickson, Rose Tobin, Beverly (Ed) Boehmer (Osage); brother-in-law Kenneth (Maxine) Haberkorn (Texas), sister-in-law Beverly (Ted) Renshaw (Arkansas), along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Roy Randall, mother Minnie Randall, father-in-law Elmer Haberkorn and mother-in-law Mildred Puckett, brothers Ransom, Merle, and Earl Randall, sisters Ruth Molstad and Millie Moore, nephews Ron Molstad and Merle Boehmer.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorials be made out to the Dave Randall Scholarship fund which will be centered around Osage graduates who choose a degree in a skilled trade.

Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com