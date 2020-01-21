David (D.K.) Bechtum

David graduated from Riceville High School in 1968. He went on to Iowa State University where he received a Doctorate in Veterinary Medicine in 1974. David started his career as a veterinarian for Maquoketa Veterinary Services. Two years later he transferred to their satellite location in Wyoming, Iowa, where he developed a love for both his profession and clients. Through David's and Marlis's dedication, and often sheer will, they eventually acquired the practice in 1988, and David enjoyed a successful, albeit brief, career. In 1997, due to an illness that took most of his vision and nearly his life, he “retired” from his veterinary practice and moved with his wife and children to the family farm in Riceville where he took great joy in working alongside his parents and family to develop their cattle operation into a Historic Angus Herd. David deeply enjoyed welcoming his new calves each spring.