David (Butch) Lawrence Withers
July 26, 1947-August 21, 2021
MASON CITY-David (Butch) Lawrence Withers, 74, passed away on August 21, 2021 in Mason City, Iowa. No funeral services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family of David Withers. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
David was born in Mason City on July 26, 1947 to Lawrence and Georgetta Withers. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1965. He was inducted into the Navy on June 14, 1967. He was trained as an operating room tech at the naval hospital in Oakland, CA. After his military service he attended the University of Northern Iowa, where he graduated with a BA degree in Sociology on August 6, 1971. He then spent time in the Peace Corps. He retired from Target after 14 years of employment. He died in hospice care
David was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Judy Withers Daniels.
David is survived by his brothers, Jon Withers, Daytona, FL, and Dennis (Kim) Withers, Mason City, IA; sisters, Jane Withers, K.C., MO, and Diann Withers Sewald, Green Valley, AZ, and nieces and nephews
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.