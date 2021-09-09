MASON CITY-David (Butch) Lawrence Withers, 74, passed away on August 21, 2021 in Mason City, Iowa. No funeral services are scheduled at this time. Memorials may be directed to the family of David Withers. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

David was born in Mason City on July 26, 1947 to Lawrence and Georgetta Withers. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1965. He was inducted into the Navy on June 14, 1967. He was trained as an operating room tech at the naval hospital in Oakland, CA. After his military service he attended the University of Northern Iowa, where he graduated with a BA degree in Sociology on August 6, 1971. He then spent time in the Peace Corps. He retired from Target after 14 years of employment. He died in hospice care