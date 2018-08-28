David Boeckholt
January 22, 1937 - August 24, 2018
David Boeckholt, 81, of Algona formerly of Titonka died Friday, August 24, 2018, at the Kossuth Regional Health Center in Algona.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 30, 2018, at Ramsey Reformed Church in rural Titonka with Pastor Mark Ellens officiating. Burial will be in the Ramsey Reformed Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 29, at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Titonka.
David Lyle Boeckholt was born January 22, 1937, at home on the farm south of Titonka, the son of Alrek and Amy (Faulkner) Boeckholt. He grew up on the farm, attended country school, and later graduated from Titonka High School in 1954. After working a year in a coal-crushing factory in Illinois, David enlisted in the United States Army and served in Germany for two years. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Titonka and began farming. He later utilized the GI bill to earn his Associates Degree in Farm Operations from Iowa Lakes Community College.
On August 14, 1960, David was united in marriage to Rachel McArthur at the Good Hope Methodist Church in rural Lone Rock. They lived and farmed northeast of Titonka for 39 years. Upon retirement, they moved to Oak Lake near Algona where they were able to spend time enjoying friends and family.
Spending time with family was very important to David, especially the family vacations they took every year when the kids were growing up. David also enjoyed being on the farm, camping, hunting and later traveling the country delivering Winnebagos with Rachel. He was a lifetime member of Ramsey Reformed Church and was very active, serving several terms as an Elder and Deacon.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel of Algona; children, Lyle (Sue) Boeckholt of Titonka; Lori (Ron) Pedersen of Nora Springs; Angie (Dave) Chapman of Charles City; Joe (Michele) Boeckholt of Prairie Village, KS; grandchildren, Katie (Joe) Moorberg, Alec Boeckholt, Rachelle (Irakli) Naridze, Samantha (Chris) Lopez, Rita (Peter) Becker, Jonathan Chapman; great-grandchildren, Preston Moorberg, Sophia Naridze, Indie Lopez, Monty Becker and Evie Becker. Also surviving are siblings, Harriet Kurtzleben of Britt; Tony Boeckholt of Libertyville, IL; Nancy (Dick) McGuire of Cannon Falls, MN, and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Calvin Kurtzleben, and sister-in-law Donna Boeckholt. Arrangements are being handled by Oakcrest Funeral Services of Titonka. Condolences may be left at www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.
