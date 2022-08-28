MASON CITY-David Barrett, 74, of Mason City, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, from complications of esophageal cancer. He left this life at home surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Memorials can be directed to the family of David Barrett. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com