David Barrett
August 25, 2022
MASON CITY-David Barrett, 74, of Mason City, died Thursday, August 25, 2022, from complications of esophageal cancer. He left this life at home surrounded by family. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Memorials can be directed to the family of David Barrett. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory.