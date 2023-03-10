David Allen Stoltenberg

December 27, 1947-February 24, 2023

MASON CITY-David Allen Stoltenberg, 75, a life-long resident of Mason City, IA passed away peacefully on Friday, February 24, 2023 at Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 10:30 am with a one hour-prior visitation at Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City. Reverend Dan Carlson from Hanford Community Church will be officiating. A private family burial will take place following the service at Rockwell Cemetery in Rockwell, IA.

David was born on December 27, 1947 in Mason City to Orville and Rose (Terpeney) Stoltenberg. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1965 and attended college at NIACC. David served as an E-5 Combat Engineer in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was united in marriage to Cherylene Wiemann in June of 1971 until her passing in 1998. In August of 2000 he was married to Dawn Heitland until her recent passing in 2022.

David worked for UPS for over 30 years and resided on his family farm outside of Mason City for most of his life. He was a skilled builder, farmer and mechanic. He took pride in being a handyman for many people and the projects he accomplished. David found joy in the outdoors and loved gardening, hunting and fishing. He liked to travel and took many fishing trips to Canada and Wisconsin. David also took trips out to Oregon to visit his daughter, Christine. Above all else, his family was of the utmost importance to him.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Christine (Carl) Fair of North Bend, Oregon, Curtis (Jennifer) Stoltenberg of Shell Rock, IA; mother, Rose Phelps of Mason City; step-children, Jess (Shala) Ballhagen and Jenna (John) Guthrie; grandchildren, Colin and Cora Stoltenberg, Riley and Nathaniel Guthrie, Isabella and Liam Ballhagen; brother, Randy (Margie) Stoltenberg and sister, Julie (Tim Carlson) Stoltenberg.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, father Orville and wives Cherylene and Dawn.

In expression of sympathy memorials may be sent to Hanford Community Church, 12411 Spruce Ave, Mason City or a charity of your choice.

