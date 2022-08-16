David Allen Cahalan

September 30, 1942-August 12, 2022

David Allen Cahalan “Pops” passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. David was born at the Park Hospital in Mason City on September 30, 1942, along with his twin brother Donald, to Marian (Gaard) and Bob Cahalan. Visitation will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. Celebration of life will be held from 12 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at the Red Cedar Lodge at Wanatee Park.

David grew up in Manly, IA and went to elementary school there. He had a paper route for spending money. His best friend, Dick Stromley, and he were free to ride their bikes or roam the town from one end to the other. One of his favorite spots was a creek about a mile east of town.

In 7th grade the Cahalan clan moved to Mason City where Dave and Don went to Monroe Junior High, then Mason City High School where he become a MoHawk. He helped set two school track records and was the captain of the football team. He received a scholarship to play football and run track at the State College of Iowa (UNI). On June 6, 1964, he married Linda Warner, and they had two sons John (Chris) and Mike Cahalan. They later divorced.

After graduation, he taught two years in Fort Dodge before getting a job and moving to Marion. He taught junior high Industrial Arts, physical education, health, math and Quest at Vernon Middle School. He also coached football, wrestling, boys track, and started the girls track program. He retired in January 1999.

On December 27, 1985, he married Jodi Schoop and became a dad to her three daughters Alison Graham, Vicki Pitstick, and Natalie (Chad) Williams. He has eleven grandkids: Mallorie Kaut, McKenna (Manny) Ochoa, Taylor Cahalan, Sydney Pitstick, Cecilia Pitstick, Cade Williams, Lily Cahalan, Brody Williams, Brady, Asher, and Eli Graham who all called him Pops.

Pops loved to build things, discuss things (the more controversial the better) and to take his kids or anyone on grand adventures. David believed in taking life one day at a time and that tomorrow would be better than today. He was a simple man who loved to do simple things and will be missed by all that knew him.

He is also survived by his siblings Dick (Jeanette), Janan (John) Prohaski, Charlie, John (Ginny), Mick (Debbie), Tom (Sue) Cahalan. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his twin brother Donald, and sons-in-law Russell Pitstick and Steve Graham.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship will be established through the Marion High School Foundation or donations can be made to Hall Perrine Cancer Center. In his honor you should take your kids, grandkids, or anyone of your choice for a walk in the woods; listen to the birds, skip some rocks on the water and maybe shoot a slingshot.

Please share a memory of David at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.