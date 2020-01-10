David Alan Adams
June 21, 1963 - January 8, 2020
Clear Lake – David Alan Adams, 56, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.
You have free articles remaining.
Dave was born June 21, 1963, the son of Charles Lee and Joanne Ellen (Finholt) Adams in Cedar Falls. He married Shelly Ann Pralle on August 3, 1990 in Hampton, IA, and to that union, three sons were born.
A graduate of Cedar Falls High School, Dave earned a degree from the University of Northern Iowa, and later from Wayne State College in Nebraska, with a degree in elementary education. He taught and coached in Rockwell for four years before becoming an insurance agent with Farm Bureau in Clear Lake.
Dave was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. He was also very active with youth athletic leagues and the Clear Lake Booster Club. He enjoyed golfing and was an avid fan of baseball. He liked following the St. Louis Cardinals and UNI Panthers. Most of all, he loved watching his sons play sports and spending time with his family.
Dave is survived by his wife, Shelly Adams of Clear Lake; three sons, Ozzie, Brock and Mac Adams; sister, Denise (Curt) Braby of Cedar Falls; brother, Doug Adams of Ankeny; mother-in-law, Donna Pralle of Clear Lake; sister-in-law, Patty (Kirk) Mueller of Clear Lake; nieces and nephews, Kassidi (Tim) Poots, Kale Braby, Zach (Brittany) Mueller, and Chloe Mueller; great-nephews, Brendan and Maverick Poots, and Thielen Mueller; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Joanne; paternal and maternal grandparents; paternal aunts; and father-in-law, Floyd Pralle.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
Service information
4:00PM-6:00PM
101 N 4th St
Clear Lake, IA 50428
10:30AM
112 N. 4th St.
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.