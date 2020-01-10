David Alan Adams

June 21, 1963 - January 8, 2020

Clear Lake – David Alan Adams, 56, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dave was born June 21, 1963, the son of Charles Lee and Joanne Ellen (Finholt) Adams in Cedar Falls. He married Shelly Ann Pralle on August 3, 1990 in Hampton, IA, and to that union, three sons were born.

A graduate of Cedar Falls High School, Dave earned a degree from the University of Northern Iowa, and later from Wayne State College in Nebraska, with a degree in elementary education. He taught and coached in Rockwell for four years before becoming an insurance agent with Farm Bureau in Clear Lake.