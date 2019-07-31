David Adam Nazar
October 20, 1987 - July 5, 2019
David Adam Nazar, 32, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Waterloo, IA. David had been a resident at Comprehensive Systems in Charles City for many years. Due to complications from pneumonia, David was transferred to Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo, IA for more extensive care.
You have free articles remaining.
David was born October 20, 1987, the son of Julie Rosenberg of Mason City and Steve Nazar of Yakima, WA. Also cherishing his memory is his grandmother, Delrose Rosenberg; his sister, Allison Steyskal and family; brother, Jordan Rosenberg and fiance, MacKenzie Eickholt; aunts & uncles and their families; and family friend, Joseph Morales.
During David's early years he enjoyed riding behind a bicycle in his bicycle trailer, it would make him clap his hands vigorously and laugh. He also liked watching TV, his favorite shows were Wheel of Fortune and golf. He liked hearing the soft clapping from the audiences.
Our gratitude to Pillar of Cedar Valley and to Comprehensive Systems through the years for their dedication, their professional, personal and heart warming care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.