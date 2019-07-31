{{featured_button_text}}

David Adam Nazar

October 20, 1987 - July 5, 2019

David Adam Nazar, 32, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 in Waterloo, IA. David had been a resident at Comprehensive Systems in Charles City for many years. Due to complications from pneumonia, David was transferred to Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo, IA for more extensive care.

David was born October 20, 1987, the son of Julie Rosenberg of Mason City and Steve Nazar of Yakima, WA. Also cherishing his memory is his grandmother, Delrose Rosenberg; his sister, Allison Steyskal and family; brother, Jordan Rosenberg and fiance, MacKenzie Eickholt; aunts & uncles and their families; and family friend, Joseph Morales.

During David's early years he enjoyed riding behind a bicycle in his bicycle trailer, it would make him clap his hands vigorously and laugh. He also liked watching TV, his favorite shows were Wheel of Fortune and golf. He liked hearing the soft clapping from the audiences.

Our gratitude to Pillar of Cedar Valley and to Comprehensive Systems through the years for their dedication, their professional, personal and heart warming care.

