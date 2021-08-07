A celebration of Life for Dave and Marilyn (Fiala) Hegtvedt will be held on Saturday, August 14th at 10:30 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, Iowa. Graveside Interment will follow the service at Elmwood Cemetery in Mason City. Dave passed away on July 27, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas, and Marilyn passed away on December 2, 2020 in Leander, Texas.

The family enjoyed renting an RV and visiting Colorado and California. Because of this, it seemed appropriate for them to return home from Texas in an RV that their daughter Toni rented.

Dave and Marilyn grew up and graduated from Mason City High School, and were married on August 9, 1958. They raised four children: Tami, Tim, Toni, and Tory. They ran a grocery store in Clear Lake, Iowa where Dave was the butcher and Marilyn the cashier. Dave later sold Insurance for FEMIC/Farmland where the family lived in Dike and Allison, Iowa before returning to Mason City. Marilyn was a busy housewife and worked part-time for JCPenny. The family moved to Mankato, Minnesota in 1974. Dave continued to work for Farmland Insurance and Marilyn worked for the Mankato Clinic and Mankato East High School. In 1980, they moved to Amarillo, Texas where Dave became a Financial Advisor with Met Life and Marilyn became a realtor. They enjoyed family visits, and many fun weekends were spent in their pool.