Dave and Marilyn (Fiala) Hegtvedt
August 28, 1939-July 27, 2019/February 1, 1939-December 2, 2020

A celebration of Life for Dave and Marilyn (Fiala) Hegtvedt will be held on Saturday, August 14th at 10:30 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mason City, Iowa. Graveside Interment will follow the service at Elmwood Cemetery in Mason City. Dave passed away on July 27, 2019 in Cedar Park, Texas, and Marilyn passed away on December 2, 2020 in Leander, Texas.

The family enjoyed renting an RV and visiting Colorado and California. Because of this, it seemed appropriate for them to return home from Texas in an RV that their daughter Toni rented.

Dave and Marilyn grew up and graduated from Mason City High School, and were married on August 9, 1958. They raised four children: Tami, Tim, Toni, and Tory. They ran a grocery store in Clear Lake, Iowa where Dave was the butcher and Marilyn the cashier. Dave later sold Insurance for FEMIC/Farmland where the family lived in Dike and Allison, Iowa before returning to Mason City. Marilyn was a busy housewife and worked part-time for JCPenny. The family moved to Mankato, Minnesota in 1974. Dave continued to work for Farmland Insurance and Marilyn worked for the Mankato Clinic and Mankato East High School. In 1980, they moved to Amarillo, Texas where Dave became a Financial Advisor with Met Life and Marilyn became a realtor. They enjoyed family visits, and many fun weekends were spent in their pool.

Together they enjoyed golfing, bowling, playing card, dancing, their Maltese dogs, visiting casinos, taking trips to Florida, and spending time with their family and friends. Dave took a lot of pride in being a Shriner and a Mason. He was also a jokester who enjoyed a good Cowboy movie and a cold beer. Marilyn enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, and hosting their family and friends. Summer vacations included renting a cabin in Okoboji or Northern Minnesota.

They were proceeded in death by their son Tim, son-in-law Jeff Nourie, parents Eddie and Palma Hegtvedt, Merrill and Gladys Fiala, brother Edward Hegtvedt, sister-in-law Lois Hegtvedt, infant sister Susan Fiala, sister-in-law Diane Fiala, and niece Debbie Watters. They are survived by their children: Tami Nourie, Toni Sullivan, and Tory Hegtvedt, daughter-in laws: Roxie Arndt and Michelle Hegtvedt. Grandchildren: Ryan Nourie, Leah (Andrew) Schweim, Nick (Letica) Olson, Nathan (Tina) Olson, Colby (Katie) Sullivan, Stephanie Guidera, Samantha Kramber, Kurry, Kaden, and Kwade Hegtvedt. Great grandchildren: Lennon, Ramsey, Weslyn and Breyer Schweim, Zachary Olson, Mackenzie and Bailey Olson, Olivia and Lincoln. Marilyn's siblings: Connie (Denny) VanderPol, Kathy (Barney) Clark, Frank (Emily) Fiala, and Joe Fiala. One Aunt Norma Jean Bell, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Though losing someone is a sad time, there are opportunities for laughter and joy, as friends and family gather to remember, reflect, and share the reasons why our loved ones were special.

