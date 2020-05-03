January 8, 1936-April 20, 2020
Private services for Daryle G. Jass, 84, of Ankeny, formerly of Mason City, were April 24, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of Hope in Ankeny. Family and friends can view a Live Feed of the service on our Facebook Page: Ouellette, Pierschbacher, Thomas Funeral & Cremation Care. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when all family and friends can be together and honor a life well lived. Memorial donations may be made to the Lutheran Church of Hope The Cupboard, and sent to his daughter, Brenda Hemsted c/o Bankers Trust 1925 N. Ankeny Blvd Ankeny, IA 50023. Memories may be shared on life at www.optfuneral.com.
Daryle passed away April 20, 2020 at the age of 84 years. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years, Carol; his children: Tammy (Bill) Zook, Brian (Cheryl) Jass, and Brenda (Shaun) Hemsted; grandchildren: Adam (Vanessa) Zook, Amanda (Jared) Rokke, Brittany (Jeff) Schroeder, Tyler (Gabie) Jass, Jordan (Courtney) Hemwood, Nick (Brittany) Hemsted, and Ryan (Kaelin) Hemsted; 6 great grandchildren with two more on the way; brother, Doug (Marilynn) Jass; sister-in-law, Arlene Jass; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents: Otto and Eva; and siblings: Gary Jass and Connie Albers.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.