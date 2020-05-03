Private services for Daryle G. Jass, 84, of Ankeny, formerly of Mason City, were April 24, 2020 at the Lutheran Church of Hope in Ankeny. Family and friends can view a Live Feed of the service on our Facebook Page: Ouellette, Pierschbacher, Thomas Funeral & Cremation Care. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date when all family and friends can be together and honor a life well lived. Memorial donations may be made to the Lutheran Church of Hope The Cupboard, and sent to his daughter, Brenda Hemsted c/o Bankers Trust 1925 N. Ankeny Blvd Ankeny, IA 50023. Memories may be shared on life at www.optfuneral.com.