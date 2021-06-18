Daryl Dean Bartsch

Daryl was born on December 3, 1934 to Arnold Earnest Bartsch and Esther Margaret (Dunker) Bartsch in Osage, Iowa. He graduated from the University of Iowa, served in the United States Army at the end of the Korean War, and moved to Los Angeles, California, where he began a career as a probation officer. Daryl later enrolled at the University of Southern California as a graduate student and earned a Master's degree in Public Administration. Daryl met his wife Norma in Los Angeles. They married in 1965 and started a family. Daryl left government service in the 1970s to join a medical device company in Santa Barbara, after which he and Norma moved with their two boys to Minnesota, where they started a medical device distribution business. They operated that company until 2018, when Daryl finally retired.