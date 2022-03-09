Darwin Luvern Ruiter

December 10, 1957-March 6, 2022

THORNTON-Darwin Luvern Ruiter, 64, of Thornton IA, 64, passed away on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N 4th St, Clear Lake, IA, with Al Berge officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church from 1:00pm to 2:00pm on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Darwin was born on December 10, 1957 in Mason City, the son of Luvern and Dorothy (Ewing) Ruiter. He was baptized in the Reformed Church in Meservery, IA. He and his two younger siblings were raised on a farm in Thornton. Darwin was a High School graduate from Meservey-Thornton High School. Later on he went to Lincoln Technical in Des Moines, IA. Darwin spent a majority of his life as a mechanic for Brakke Implement, and then Titan Machinery for 19 years. Most recently he had been the parts manager at KC Nielsen, LTD up until the time of his passing.

On February 11, 2006, Darwin married Jane Ashland and they have resided near Thornton since that time. With many friends and family they shared many wonderful years together.

When people think of Darwin, words that come to mind are kind hearted, hard working, “Mr. Fix It”, and avid outdoorsman. Darwin enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and restoring tractors. Although he wouldn't want to admit to it he liked the cats he had on the farm, especially Lilly. Darwin even created a sunroom for the cat to sit peacefully and have warmth.

Those left to cherish memories of Darwin are his wife, Jane; mother, Dorothy Ruiter; siblings, Corinne (Don) Walker, and Scott Ruiter; step-children, Leigh (Shaun) McCrady, Danielle (Chris) Brady, and Ashley (Dennis) Sharum; niece and nephew, Tyrell Walker, and Whitney (Derek) Johnson; great nephews, Cooper and Grayson; and step-grandchildren, Charlotte, Clara, Cora Jayne and Beau; as well as many other relatives and wonderful friends.

Darwin is preceded in death by his father.

