Darwin K. Lyons

Darwin had a passion for music and was a talented saxophone player. Darwin enjoyed sharing his love for music with others and did so by participating in several local bands and ensembles. He could often be found arranging music, some of which were performed in the summers by the Knox-Galesburg Symphony. He was also a member of the Burlington Municipal Band, Southeast Iowa Band, Bullis-Rutter Big Band, North Iowa Jazz Ensemble, and ClassSax. When he wasn't practicing his musical skills he enjoyed collecting stamps.