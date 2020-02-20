Darwin “Dar” Rieman
September 13, 1949 - February 17, 2020
Darwin “Dar” Rieman, age 70, of Rockford, died Monday, February 17, 2020, at the University of Minnesota Hospital Fairview in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Eden Presbyterian Church, 3105 Glass Avenue, rural Rudd, Iowa, with Pastor Cathy Belles and Pastor Wendy (Rieman) Musgrave officiating. Burial will be in Eden Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Eden Presbyterian Church.
Dar was born September 13, 1949, in Osage, Iowa, the son of Jurn and Mary Jane (Stromley) Rieman. He graduated from Rudd Rockford Marble Rock High School in 1968. Dar was an account representative for AC Supply for many years, and prior to retirement owned and operated Town Mart Gas and Convenience Store in Rudd from May 2001 to May 2016. He enjoyed spending time with his family, watching his grandchildren play sports, and was an avid bowler.
Dar is survived by his daughters, Kelly (Matt) Buscher of Atkins, and Stephanie Rieman of Minneapolis, Minnesota; his step-daughter, Kaniz Bijani of Mason City; his mother, Jane Rieman of Rudd; brothers, Dennis Rieman (Bonny Derr) of Rudd, Delmer (Kris) Rieman, Doug Rieman, and Don Rieman, all of Newell; sister, Candice Eimers (Russ Demaray) of Charles City; grandchildren, Zachary, Brandon, and Katelyn; step-grandchildren, Troy, Kamina, and Ellen; and numerous other extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jurn Rieman; and an infant granddaughter.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com, Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, (641)732-3706.
