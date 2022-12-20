 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darwin Branstad

Darwin Branstad

December 14, 2022

Darwin Branstad, 68 passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home in Mason City.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, December 23, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.

Those surviving are his sons, Ryan Branstad and Jeremy (Valerie) Brastad all of Mason City; grandsons, Joseph Branstad, Joshua Steepleton and Carter Bor; four legged companion, Ruby; as well as extended family and friends.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Deneen(Paulsen) Branstad; and his parents, Iver and Edith(Linder).

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels. ColonialChapels.com. 641-423-2372.

