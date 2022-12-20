Darwin Branstad

December 14, 2022

Darwin Branstad, 68 passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at his home in Mason City.

Memorial visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Friday, December 23, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.

Those surviving are his sons, Ryan Branstad and Jeremy (Valerie) Brastad all of Mason City; grandsons, Joseph Branstad, Joshua Steepleton and Carter Bor; four legged companion, Ruby; as well as extended family and friends.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Deneen(Paulsen) Branstad; and his parents, Iver and Edith(Linder).