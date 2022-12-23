Darwin Branstad

Darwin Delbert Branstad was born July 5, 1954 in St. Ansgar the son of Iver D. and Edith C. ( Linder) Branstad. He grew up on the family farm in North Iowa, graduating from St. Ansgar High School. He was soon drafted into the United States Army where he served as a Military Police Officer and was honorably discharged in 1976. Returning home, Darwin married Dawn Roggeman and the couple was blessed with two sons, Jeremy and Ryan. The couple later divorced. For many years Darwin was a heavy equipment operator, where he worked on the Avenue of the Saints and later at McKiness.

Darwin loved the outdoors. From a young age he taught the boys how to run trap lines and catch their own bait to go fishing. Music brought him joy and long car rides around North Iowa were always enjoyed. Darwin had an keen eye, whether he was pointing out classic cars around town or admiring antiques on his many garage sale trips, he could always pick out the good ones. He had a knack for wheeling and dealing. He enjoyed taking trips with his grandson, Joey and wife, Deneen. Darwin was always known to have a dog best friend. Throughout the years he shared life with numerous, but most recently his rottweiler golden retriever, Ruby, was always at his side. But, most of all, Darwin loved his family, and cherished time spent with his grandsons, throughout the years. He was given the honor of raising his grandson, Joey as a son, which he took great pride in.