Darrin J. Burress

June 12, 1967-March 30, 2023

GARNER-Darrin J. Burress, 55, of Garner died Thursday, March 30, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Unit in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 7, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ventura with Rev. Jesse Burns officiating. Burial will be at Concord Township Cemetery in Garner with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 6th at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E. 4th St., Garner and will continue one hour prior to services at the church. www.cataldofuneralhome.com