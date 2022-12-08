August 2, 1941-November 7, 2022

Darrell Rae Grosland (Lt. Col.), of Rancho Mirage, California, passed away November 7, 2022 in Palm Springs, California. He was born August 2, 1941 to Selmer and Verna (Nehles) Grosland in Mason City, Iowa. Darrell died from a head injury as the result of a fall. The fall was caused by the neuropathy he developed after contracting Agent Orange during three military tours of Vietnam.

As busy as Darrell was, he always found time to call and send small gifts to his nieces and nephews. He was known as the uncle who was fun, had lots of muscles and flew airplanes. He so loved his nieces and nephews and the love was returned.

A celebration of Darrell’s life will be held the first part of April, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in mason City, Iowa, the church Darrell grew up in. There will be an article in the Mason City, Iowa Globe Gazette newspaper towards the end of March as to the exact date and time.

It will be a military funeral, also explaining the many positions he held in the Air Force and elsewhere; and what he did for this country. During the church service, a “Missing Man” formation will be flown over the Palm Springs, California airport in his honor by the many pilots who knew and loved Darrell.

For now, we know he will be spending Christmas with Jesus – until we meet again.

-His twin sister, Darlene Fountas