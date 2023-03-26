RANCHO MIRAGE, CA-Darrell Rae Grosland Lt. Col. of Rancho Mirage formerly of Mason City was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 7, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am preceded by a visitation on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave, with Pastor Dan Dahl officiating. Please join us in a celebration of Darrell's life. Services will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page also. Inurnment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.