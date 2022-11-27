 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Darrell M. Bang

  • 0
Darrell M. Bang

Darrell M. Bang

November 14, 1934-November 19, 2022

HUDSON-Darrell M. Bang, age 88, of Joice, died on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Comforts of Home in Hudson, Wisconsin.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, IA with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating.

Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 2 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church and will continue from 10:00-11:00 AM on Saturday.

Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills is assisting the family.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump defends meeting Holocaust denier at Mar-a-Lago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News