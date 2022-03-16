May 10, 1947-March 13, 2022

RUDD-Darrell Gene Hayungs, 74, passed away on Sunday, March 13, 2022 in his Rudd, IA, home.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30am on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Rudd United Methodist Church, 611 6th St, Rudd, IA, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. Burial will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, Rudd, IA.

Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs, IA. Casual attire is encouraged for both the visitation and funeral, as Darrell was a laid back man.

Memorials may be directed towards the American Cancer Society.

Darrell was born on May 10, 1947, in Charles City, IA, the son of John and Betty (Raymond) Hayungs. He was a graduate of Rockford High School's Class of 1967. Darrell spent his life as a farmer, the majority was working with grain and livestock at one time. He was a member of the Rudd Methodist Church.

In his leisure time he could be found watching football, wrestling and NASCAR racing. Darrell loved his family deeply and helped take care of them in their times of need. Darrell always enjoyed a bowl of ice cream with a special addition of peanut butter every evening.

Those left to cherish memories of Darrell are his sister, Karen Courter; niece, Lisa Courter and her fiancé, Nicholas Anderson; and furry companion, Sadie.

Darrell is preceded in death by both of his parents; brothers, Dave (Gloria) and John Hayungs; infant brother, Richard, and a sister, Sharon Hayungs.

