Darold Leo Elbert

Darold had met June Ford while he was student at the UofI, and they were married in April 1963 who has been the love of his life for 58 years.

In April of 1967 Darold and his family of five moved to Cumberland, Maryland with Kelly Springfield Tire, a subsidiary of Goodyear as Plant Engineer. In September of 1968, Darold and his family of six moved to Union City, TN, as Manager of Staff Engineering. Darold helped construct a new state-of-the-art tire plant, which became the United States largest tire plant. While in Union City, the family lived in a small subdivision, because of Darold's interest in getting paved streets in their subdivision he agreed to serve as City Engineer to complete the project.

Darold went to the University of Tennessee, evening graduate school and earned a Master Degree in Engineering Administration. The family enjoyed camping in their pickup camper and riding Honda dirt bikes. Darold also started deer hunting a sport he enjoyed for thirty-five years.

In March of 1978, Darold and his family of seven moved to Mason City, Iowa to be near his family and old friends. Darold was in Professional Engineering and Plant Engineers of America, which he served as President and Vice-President. Darold was employed at Lehigh Portland Cement and as Maintenance Superintendent. Darold enjoyed the many challenges of his job.