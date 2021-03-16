Darlene Rodberg

May 18, 1943-March 11, 2021

FOREST CITY-Darlene Rodberg, age 77 died on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.

A graveside service and a celebration of Darlene's life will be held at a later date this spring. The inurnment will be in Brush Point Cemetery, Fertile, Iowa.

Memorials may be directed to the Forest City Ambulance Service, 105 Highway 69 South, Forest City, IA 50436, or to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 2nd St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401.

Schott Funeral Home in Forest City is assisting the family with arrangements.

Darlene Beverly Rodberg was born on May 18, 1943 in Forest City to parents Harry and Verna (Chentland) Rodberg. She was baptized and confirmed at the Fertile Lutheran Church. Darlene attended Fertile school, graduating in 1961.

She started her career working for Alex Despenas at Midwest Construction in Mason City. In 1965, she moved to St. Louis where she became a stewardess for Ozark Airlines. In 1975, following the death of her mother, she moved back to Forest City to live with her dad. Darlene was switchboard operator at Winnebago Industries, retiring after 30 years.