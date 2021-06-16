Darlene Rae Ferley

February 14, 1934-June 14, 2021

ALBERT LEA – Darlene Rae Ferley, 87, of Albert Lea, passed away on June 14, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Community surrounded by her family and St. John's staff.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am, on June 18, 2021, at Silver Lake Lutheran Church, 705 Silver Lake Road, Northwood, IA. Burial at the Silver Lake cemetery will immediately follow the service.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm, on June 17 at Bonnerup Funeral Home, 2210 E. Main St, Albert Lea, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Casual attire is requested at both the visitation and funeral services.

Memorials in Darlene's honor may be sent to Silver Lake Lutheran Church.

Darlene was born February 14, 1934, in rural Northwood, the daughter of Norris and Laura (Larson) Nelson. She was baptized and confirmed at Silver Lake Lutheran Church. Darlene married Seymour Ferley at Silver Lake on June 22, 1952. She was a lifelong member of Silver Lake, including serving on Ladies Aid for decades.