Darlene Priscilla (Movick) Oppedahl

February 26, 1926 - July 24, 2023

MASON CITY - Darlene Priscilla (Movick) Oppedahl, 97, of Mason City, IA, passed away July 24, 2023 at Good Shepherd Health Center.

A funeral service will be held 1:00pm, August 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 N Pennsylvania Ave, Mason City, IA 50401. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be dedicated to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Darlene was born February 23, 1926, near Ottosen, IA. She was the fourth of nine children of Peter and Clara (Ellingson) Movick. She graduated from West Bend High School in 1943 and then studied at Mankato. She met Orville Oppedahl in Kiester, MN. They were married on June 8, 1946 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Ottosen.

In 1969, Darlene began work as a nurse's aid and in 1971 she attended NIACC to become a licensed practical nurse. She worked as an LPN until her retirement in 1988.

Darlene was an active lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a member of the Senior Center where she danced and played 500. She enjoyed bowling and golfing. She got a hole in one at the age of 80. She loved flowers, playing cards, traveling, and ceramics.

Darlene is survived by her children, Nancy (Jerald) Nelson of Mason City, Barbara(Joe Paulsen) Oppedahl of Mason City, and Bradley(Julie Bryant) Oppedahl of Cedar Rapids, IA; grandchildren, Jonathan Nelson, Jordan(Dana) Nelson, Stephanie Rassett, Nicole(Michelle) Oppedahl, Jessica(Drae) Lloyd, and Kylie(Kyle) Knoke; great-grandchildren, Mara Nelson, Aalayah Lloyd, and Aryanna Lloyd; sister, Donna Gatton; three sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, and friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband, Orville; son, Gregory Oppedahl; parents, Peter and Clara; and siblings, Ardis Opheim, Nyle Movick, Mardell Landmesser, Marvin Movick, Peter Movick Jr., Bernard Movick, and Arlo Movick.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.