Darlene N. Divan

December 19, 1927-May 5, 2022

THOMPSON-Darlene N. Divan, 94, of Thompson passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Forest City. Darlene Nuella Divan, the daughter of Thomas and Tillie (Asbe) Lundy, was born December 19, 1927, at Amsterdam Township, Hancock County, Iowa.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson with Rev. Rod Hopp officiating. Inurnment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home of Garner is in charge of arrangements.

