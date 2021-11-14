Darlene M. Dailey
April 30, 1933-November 5, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-Darlene M. Dailey, 88 of Clear Lake, died Friday, November 5, 2021, at the IOOF Home under hospice care in Mason City.
Per Darlene's wishes, her body has been cremated and a private inurnment will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Greene, IA.
Darlene was born April 30, 1933, the daughter of Alvin and Estella (Smith) Dailey. She grew up in Greene and graduated from Greene High School.
Darlene had worked at several businesses in the Charles City and Mason City areas throughout her life. She loved her cats, flowers and having fun with her friends.
Darlene is survived by two nieces and a nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bill Dailey.
Her friends and family would like to thank the IOOF Home for the excellent care she received while there. She loved joking with the nurses and staff.
Darlene will be missed by her family of friends.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
