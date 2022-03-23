October 25, 1941-March 17, 2022

Darlene Luanne Arndt, 80, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am, Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church, 1807 S Kentucky Ave, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Tim Moore officiating. Innichment will take place in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation is going to be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126, 3rd St NE Mason City, IA.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be left in Darlene's honor to Faith Baptist Church, Mason City, IA.

Darlene was born on October 25, 1941, the daughter of Charles and Leona (Beenken) Shepherd. She was born and raised in Mason City. She attended public school in Mason City. Throughout Darlene's life she worked at 7 Nations Restaurant and Walmart. She especially loved working with disabled children as a bus aide for the school district. She really enjoyed people and being able to make them smile. On May 26, 1979, Darlene married Robert “Bob” Arndt, together they continued to make their home in Mason City. Bob was the love of her life for almost 43 years.

Darlene and Bob covered 49 States in their travels over the years. She was an avid shopper, and joyfully gifted friends and family at every opportunity. Darlene was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and a supportive member of Faith Baptist Church.

Darlene was known as a kind soul with a big heart that would do anything to help anyone. She was a bright beam of sunshine, even on the gloomiest of days. Darlene shared her smile, warmth, and humor which brightened many people's lives. Family and friends will miss her dearly.

Those left to cherish Darlene's memory are her husband, Bob Arndt; siblings, Charlene Francis; Gail (Jim) Schroeder; Bob's daughters, Pam (Richard) Olson, Sandra (Chris) Arndt-Kohlway; grandchildren, Nathan Olson, Brett Olson, and Nick Arndt-Kohlway; sister-in-laws, Sandy Myers and Mary Shepherd; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Darlene is preceded in death by her only child, Ricky Dean; both of her parents; siblings, Wes (Sharlene) Beenken, Violet (Buford) Christensen, Foster “Bing” Myers, and Kenneth Shepherd; brother-in-law, Dalton Francis, a grandson, Alex Arndt-Kohlway; nephews, Frank and Greg Francis, great nephews, Lance Beenken and Sam Pederson.

