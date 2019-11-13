Darlene Lilian Eggena
January 26, 1930 - November 10, 2019
Darlene Lilian Eggena, 89, of Rockford, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from complications of stroke at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
A private family funeral service for Darlene Eggena will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City with Pastor Robert Orr from Gospel Hall Assembly of Aplington, Iowa officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.
Visitation will be at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.
She was born January 26, 1930, daughter of Lillian and Albert Hobert, Rockford, Iowa. Darlene married Harm Eggena Jr. in 1947 and farmed 2 miles north of Rockford, Iowa. Darlene was an avid flower gardener but loved farming with a lifelong dedication to her beloved farms.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Connie Hill; husband, Harm Eggena Jr.; brothers, Vernon and Lowell Hobert.
Darlene is survived by 2 daughters, Marylou (Gil) Eggena Nelsen of Irvine, California; Barbara Eggena Miller of Naples, Florida; one son, Harm Eggena III (Ranada) of Rockford, Iowa; 7 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, 232 Second St. SE, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)-420-6208.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
