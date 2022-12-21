 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Darlene Joyce Fredrickson

Darlene Joyce Fredrickson

December 19, 2022

MASON CITY-Darlene Joyce Fredrickson, 83, of Mason City, IA, passed away Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls, IA. Graveside services will be held at 10 AM Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

