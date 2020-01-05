January 8, 1933-January 2, 2020

AMES --- Following a series of illnesses in later life, Darlene Harl of Ames, Iowa, passed away on January 2, 2020. She left a host of friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

Darlene was born on a farm in Wayne County, Iowa, on January 8, 1933, to Alta Harris and Ernest Harris. Her only sister, Lucille, died in September of 2006. On September 7, 1952, she married her high school classmate, Neil E. Harl. They had two sons, James Brent, born in 1957, now in business in Denver, Colorado, and fourteen years later, Rodney Scott, born in 1971, now in business in Manchester, New Hampshire. Both sons are graduates of Harvard with Master of Science degrees. Brent has four sons, Michael, Jack, Joseph, and Rhett and Rodney has one daughter, Gemma.

From an early time, Darlene was a serious scholar and good friend to many. She was valedictorian in the rural group of graduating scholars in Wayne County, Iowa in 1947. She entered high school in Seymour, Iowa, and published herself as a friend and scholar there. Her early competition in that class was Neil Harl, who later became her husband. On graduation from high school, Darlene was salutatorian in a class of 45 and missed the top spot by one B. Her friend (and later husband) was valedictorian.