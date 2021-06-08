Darlene Ewers

October 28, 1943-June 4, 2021

MASON CITY-Darlene Ewers, 77, of Mason City passed away peacefully, Friday, June 4, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City after a courageous battle with COPD and cancer.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401 with Chaplain Art Zewert officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband, Dexter, at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City. The Celebration of her life will continue at the Moose Lodge following the burial.

Visitation and public viewing will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Darlene Lucille Harms was born October 28, 1943 in rural Klemme, IA the fifth child of ten to Taus and Cecilia (Heginger) Harms. She graduated from Meservey, IA. Darlene married Steve Hartema and the couple had a daughter, Amelia; the couple later divorced. Later Darlene met Dexter Ewers and the couple was married on September 3, 1986, and two families became one.