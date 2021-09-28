Darlene Deloris Smith

July 30, 1927-September 24, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Darlene Deloris Smith, 94, of Clear Lake, passed away Friday, Sept 24, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

There will be a public graveside service held on Thursday, Sept 30th at 2:00 p.m. at Clear Lake Cemetery with the Reverend Al Berge officiating.

Darlene's family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake VFW, Zion Lutheran Church in Clear Lake or to OneVision.

Darlene Deloris Nelson was born on July 30th, 1927, on a farm near Kanawha, Iowa to Nels and Christina (Omvig) Nelson. She was baptized and confirmed in the Kanawha Lutheran Church. Darlene graduated from Kanawha High School in 1945. She was married to Arnold Heidecker on Dec 22, 1945, and they farmed near Britt and Clear Lake until his death in 1961. Darlene later married Benny O. Smith on April 14, 1962, at Zion Lutheran Church. She is survived by her two children Bennett Smith and Shari Smith of Clear Lake.

Darlene was preceded in death by her husband Benny, parents, brothers Joe, Marion, Richard, Kenneth and Leonard and sisters Sadie, Elsie, Agnes and Edith.