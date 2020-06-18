Darlene D. Jorth

Living in Joice, Darlene always managed to keep busy, especially after her retirement from Larson Manufacturing in 1995. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and baking. Kringla was one of her specialties, and she was truly happy when she was able to share food with the people she loved. She was invaluable at Bethany Lutheran Church, where she faithfully served in a variety of ways with her church community.

In 2010, Darlene made a bold move, sold her home and moved to an apartment in Mason City. She took the change in stride and soon became the “floor mother” to the tenants in her building. And when the time came to accept more help, Darlene moved in to Forest Plaza Assisted Living in Forest City. Once again, she handled the transition with grace and ease.

She considered her family her greatest blessing.