Darlene A. Michels

November 29, 1932-January 19, 2021

Darlene Ann Michels age 88, of New Haven, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Haven with Father Jerry Kopacek officiating. Inurnment will be in the St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, immediately after the service. A luncheon and a time to greet the family will follow the inurnment in the St. Peter's Church Hall.

Darlene was born November 29, 1932, in Cresco, the daughter of Clarence and Lucille (McGee) Peterson. She was a member of the 1950 graduating class of Austin High in Austin, Minnesota. On January 8, 1955, she married Dean Michels at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin, Minnesota. They made their home in New Haven where they were poultry farmers. Darlene was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, quilting and spending time with her family.