Darlene A. Michels
November 29, 1932-January 19, 2021
Darlene Ann Michels age 88, of New Haven, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Haven with Father Jerry Kopacek officiating. Inurnment will be in the St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, immediately after the service. A luncheon and a time to greet the family will follow the inurnment in the St. Peter's Church Hall.
Darlene was born November 29, 1932, in Cresco, the daughter of Clarence and Lucille (McGee) Peterson. She was a member of the 1950 graduating class of Austin High in Austin, Minnesota. On January 8, 1955, she married Dean Michels at Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Austin, Minnesota. They made their home in New Haven where they were poultry farmers. Darlene was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, quilting and spending time with her family.
Darlene is survived by; her eleven children, Jeanne (Jay) Visser of Hull, Jim (Stephanie) Michels of Springfield, Missouri, Mike (Grace) Michels of Des Moines, Karen (Bob) Kasel of Osage, Barb (Lee) Kazma of Des Moines, Nancy (Nick) Dreliozis of Muskegon, Michigan, Lori (Dan) Huntley of Dallas, Texas, Steve Michels of Paris, Tennessee, Julie (Ray) Avila of New Haven, Rick Michels of Dallas, Texas, and Paul (Jane) Michels of Ogden, Utah; 21 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Helen Michael of Minneapolis, MN and Joyce (Jack) Perry of North Carolina; and brother Bernard (Eddie) Peterson of Rochester, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dean in 2015; an infant son, Gary Michels; and sister, Madelyn Meyer.
www.schroederfuneralhome.com, Champion Funeral Home, Osage (641) 732-3706
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.