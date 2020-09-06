Darla L. Kammrad

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Darla Kammrad

(1958-2020)

Darla Kammrad, 61, of Thornton, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at MercyOne – North Iowa, in Mason City. A Celebration of Her Life will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19 at the Sheffield City Park. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton by her husband.

Darla Leann Kammrad was born November 6, 1958 in Blue Earth, Minnesota a daughter of Larry and Norma (Espeland) Peters. She received her education in Swea City and a country school near Kanaranzi, Minnesota, graduating from Sheffield Chapin with the Class of 1977. She then attended Hamilton Business College.

On October 7, 1978 Darla was united in marriage with Doug Kammrad at the First United Methodist Church in Sheffield. This marriage was blessed with two sons.

She worked as a medical transcriptionist in Sibley and later at Farm and Home Publishing in Belmond. She also worked at Principal and Stephen's Hearing Aid Center in Mason City and did in home childcare.