August 17, 1980-July 26, 2019
Darin A. Perkins, Jr. 38, Passed away on July 26, 2019 at his home in Clear Lake, IA.
A Celebration of his life will be held from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 at the MAJOPA Center, 509 Highway 69 South, Forest City, IA. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery, Forest City.
Darin Anthony Perkins, Jr. was born on August 17, 1980 in Freehold, NJ, the son of Darin A. Perkins Sr. and Dawn (Fredrickson) Brock. Darin Jr. graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1999 and continued his education at Full Sail University in Orlando, FL earning an Associate's Degree in Game Design and Programming.
Darin Jr. is survived by his mother, Dawn (John) Brock of Forest City, IA; his father, Darin (Amy) Perkins Sr. Of Rapid City, SD; his siblings, Makenzie Hoeft-Brock of Forest City, IA, Jamie Mauck Mobridge of South Dakota, Joshua Teal of Rapid City, SD, Me'Shell Smith of Fort Worth, TX, and Amanda Keller of Cave Junction of Oregon; his beloved cat, Pimp; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
We appreciate your kindness and expressions of sympathy.
The Family of Darin Perkins Jr.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
