Daniel W. Bahnsen

October 15, 1931 - January 11, 2020

Daniel W. Bahnsen, 88, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Hillside Wesleyan Church of Cedar Rapids where Dan was a member for over 50 years; his faith was an important part of his life. Pastor Kirk Statler will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at a later date in Riceville, Iowa. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids.

Dan was born October 15, 1931, to William and Verna Bahnsen in Plymouth, Iowa. He graduated from McIntire High School with the class of 1950. Dan served in the U.S. Army from March of 1952, until his honorable discharge in February of 1954.

He married H. Ann Dunbar on July 3, 1957, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. He adored his loving wife and they were happily married for over 62 years. To this union four children were born: Denise, Deann, DeWayne, and Dwight.

