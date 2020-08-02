× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daniel R. “Dick” Geary

(1920-2020)

Daniel Richard “Dick” Geary, longtime resident of Mason City, passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 99. Dick was a resident these past few years at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams Avenue, Mason City, Iowa with the Rev. Josh Link as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery.

In an effort to promote social distancing, attendees are asked to wear face masks as able. For those wishing to receive Communion during Mass, please utilize hand sanitizer prior to receiving. A live stream of the services will be offered through the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.

Dick was born August 16, 1920 in Dougherty Iowa to Leo and Cecelia (Dougherty) Geary.

He graduated from St. Patrick's High School, Class of 1938. He studied at a technical school in Des Moines. In 1942 he enlisted in the Army and was stationed much of his tour in the Aleutian Islands as a radio control operator.