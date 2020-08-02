Daniel R. “Dick” Geary
(1920-2020)
Daniel Richard “Dick” Geary, longtime resident of Mason City, passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 99. Dick was a resident these past few years at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center.
A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 North Adams Avenue, Mason City, Iowa with the Rev. Josh Link as Celebrant. Inurnment will follow in Elmwood - St. Joseph Cemetery.
In an effort to promote social distancing, attendees are asked to wear face masks as able. For those wishing to receive Communion during Mass, please utilize hand sanitizer prior to receiving. A live stream of the services will be offered through the Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel Facebook page.
Dick was born August 16, 1920 in Dougherty Iowa to Leo and Cecelia (Dougherty) Geary.
He graduated from St. Patrick's High School, Class of 1938. He studied at a technical school in Des Moines. In 1942 he enlisted in the Army and was stationed much of his tour in the Aleutian Islands as a radio control operator.
Honorably discharged in 1945, he returned to Mason City and opened a business well-known to locals as Dick's TV on North Federal and later downtown. He was united in marriage in 1950 to Ruth Ann Hungerford and they remained together for the next 58 years.
They had three children, Daniel, Patricia “Patsy” and Michael. He is survived by Daniel (Arlene) Geary of Colorado and Michael (Mason City) and two grandchildren Kelly Geary Agnew and Graham Daniel Geary both of Colorado.
Dick loved his many friends and traveled extensively with them and Ruth. They visited England, The Bahamas, Mexico, Japan, Brazil, Majorca and Italy. He was a long time golfer and member of the Highland Park Golf Course. He scored a treasured hole-in-one at the course in Dows, Iowa.
Memorials may be sent to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice and any tributes or memories may be left online at Colonialchapels.com
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372. Colonialchapels.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.