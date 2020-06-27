Daniel L. McCormick

Daniel Louis McCormick, the son of Michael and Inez (Shaver) McCormick, was born August 29, 1924 in Garner. He graduated from Garner High School in 1941. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving his country during WW II. On March 23, 1945 he married Joyce Maria Gaffga at the Navy Chapel in New York City. After his honorable discharge, they made their home in Garner where Dan worked for the U.S. Post office until his retirement in 1997. Over the years he enjoyed playing church league softball for St. Boniface, golfing, bowling, playing cards, horse-racing, going to Phoenix, AZ during the winter, and most of all spending time with family.