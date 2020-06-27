Daniel L. McCormick
August 29, 1924 - June 24, 2020

GARNER - Daniel L. McCormick, 95, of Garner passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home.

A memorial mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, June 27, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Inurnment will be at St. Boniface Cemetery with military rites by the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Daniel Louis McCormick, the son of Michael and Inez (Shaver) McCormick, was born August 29, 1924 in Garner. He graduated from Garner High School in 1941. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving his country during WW II. On March 23, 1945 he married Joyce Maria Gaffga at the Navy Chapel in New York City. After his honorable discharge, they made their home in Garner where Dan worked for the U.S. Post office until his retirement in 1997. Over the years he enjoyed playing church league softball for St. Boniface, golfing, bowling, playing cards, horse-racing, going to Phoenix, AZ during the winter, and most of all spending time with family.

He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church where he sang in the church choir. He also was a member of Knights of Columbus, Garner VFW and American Legion and the Garner Veterans Ceremonial Unit.

Dan is survived by his two sons, Len (Mary) McCormick of Cedar Falls and Paul Allan (Rebecca) McCormick of Rollingstone, MN; grandchildren and their families, Sean (Irene) McCormick and their two children, Madeleine and Delaney, Brian McCormick, Mathew McCormick and his two children, Cassidy and Delilah, Paul (Brenda) McCormick and their two children, Megan and Paul Alan, Amber (Jeremy) Kingsley and their two children, Ashley and Christopher, Morwen (Andrew) Gerson and their two children, Evelyn and Owen, Melinda McCormick, Shannon (Nate) Zabel and their three children, Peyton, Hayden and Tristan, Danielle McCormick (Frankie Flud) and their son, Frank; three great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Ruth Kilgore, Rita Kerdus, and Jean Malley; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Joyce; two sons, John and Brian; a sister, Cleo Anderson; and two brothers, Mike and Larry McCormick. CATALDO FUNERAL HOME 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

